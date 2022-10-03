Today’s Weather: 10/3/22

October 3, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight we’ll see scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 56 71 44
Berthoud 2 58 72 45
Fort Collins 2 54 71 45
Greeley 0 57 73 45
Laporte 0 61 68 45
Livermore 8 56 65 42
Loveland 4 60 68 46
Red Feather Lakes 3 54 57 37
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 56 69 45
Wellington 0 57 70 43
Windsor 0 54 72 45
*As of October, 2022 9:00am

