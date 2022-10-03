Today’s Weather: 10/3/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight we’ll see scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|56
|71
|44
|Berthoud
|2
|58
|72
|45
|Fort Collins
|2
|54
|71
|45
|Greeley
|0
|57
|73
|45
|Laporte
|0
|61
|68
|45
|Livermore
|8
|56
|65
|42
|Loveland
|4
|60
|68
|46
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|54
|57
|37
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|56
|69
|45
|Wellington
|0
|57
|70
|43
|Windsor
|0
|54
|72
|45
|*As of October, 2022 9:00am
