Don’t Wait Until January 1st to Get Active! 

Brad Piepenbrink, Owner

On average, only 9% of those who make New Year’s resolutions will actually keep them! Instead of waiting until the sluggish time between Christmas and New Year’s to come up with your resolutions, how about building some healthy habits this fall so you can hit the ground running next year?

Just outside our door, we are blessed to have over 285 miles of bicycle trails, with the stunning backdrop of the Rockies. There is nothing better than a leisurely ride down a beautiful bike trail with your family, your friends, or completely by yourself. Bike trails help people of all ages incorporate exercise into their daily routines by connecting them with places they want or need to go. With the recent advances in battery technology and affordability, an electric bike can make sure that all ages and body types can be able to enjoy the trails. Electric tricycles and cargo bikes have become popular for those riders that want the assurance of additional balance and cargo space.

At-home fitness equipment can offer the convenience (and warmth) of being able to stay active during the cold days this winter season and the shorter hours of sunlight. With a home gym, you fit your exercise routine into your day, rather than trying to manage your schedule to fit around getting to the gym, not to mention the money you’ll save on a gym membership.

If you think in-home fitness is, well boring, many machines now offer interactive video capabilities. For instance, the iFIT app offers an interactive training platform that delivers beautiful global workouts and personal trainers right to your machine. With every workout, you receive world-class coaching in destinations like Australia, Italy, Bora Bora, Antarctica, and more. It’s a fitness experience unlike anything else!

If you want to end 2022 on a high note and build momentum into your goals for 2023, now is the time to make sure you have the right equipment to achieve your goals. So maybe it’s time to dust off that treadmill, tune up that bike, and jump-start that resolution.

