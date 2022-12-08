Today’s Weather: 12/8/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plentiful sunshine. High 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see a few passing clouds. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|25
|48
|46
|14
|Berthoud
|0
|45
|49
|16
|Fort Collins
|15
|44
|49
|18
|Greeley
|1
|48
|49
|13
|Laporte
|2
|45
|46
|21
|Livermore
|0
|47
|40
|21
|Loveland
|0
|47
|49
|19
|Red Feather Lakes
|20
|24
|26
|17
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|0
|47
|46
|21
|Wellington
|17
|44
|47
|18
|Windsor
|0
|50
|49
|16
|*As of December 8, 2022 10:00am
