Today’s Weather: 12/8/22

December 8, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plentiful sunshine. High 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see a few passing clouds. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 25 48 46 14
Berthoud 0 45 49 16
Fort Collins 15 44 49 18
Greeley 1 48 49 13
Laporte 2 45 46 21
Livermore 0 47 40 21
Loveland 0 47 49 19
Red Feather Lakes 20 24 26 17
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 0 47 46 21
Wellington 17 44 47 18
Windsor 0 50 49 16
*As of December 8, 2022 10:00am

