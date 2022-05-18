Today’s Weather: 5/18/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|56
|84
|48
|Berthoud
|0
|57
|84
|53
|Fort Collins
|0
|54
|83
|52
|Greeley
|3
|57
|84
|48
|Laporte
|0
|54
|82
|53
|Livermore
|0
|52
|79
|51
|Loveland
|0
|57
|83
|53
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|41
|68
|48
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|55
|82
|53
|Wellington
|5
|54
|83
|50
|Windsor
|0
|58
|84
|49
|*As of May 18, 2022 7:15am
