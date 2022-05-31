Today’s Weather: 5/31/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 62F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tonight we’ll see Rain. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|64
|61
|42
|Berthoud
|2
|49
|62
|43
|Fort Collins
|5
|50
|62
|43
|Greeley
|3
|51
|63
|43
|Laporte
|2
|51
|59
|42
|Livermore
|5
|45
|56
|39
|Loveland
|0
|53
|63
|43
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|37
|44
|31
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|44
|60
|43
|Wellington
|1
|51
|60
|42
|Windsor
|2
|49
|63
|44
|*As of May 31, 2022 7:45am
