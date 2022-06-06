Today’s Weather: 6/6/22

June 6, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. We’ll see some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 18 76 82 51
Berthoud 2 61 82 51
Fort Collins 0 61 81 52
Greeley 2 67 83 52
Laporte 5 66 81 51
Livermore 7 60 78 47
Loveland 2 68 81 52
Red Feather Lakes 11 50 67 43
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 59 81 51
Wellington 0 67 81 50
Windsor 2 62 82 52
*As of June 6, 2022 7:45am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply