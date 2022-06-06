Today’s Weather: 6/6/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. We’ll see some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|18
|76
|82
|51
|Berthoud
|2
|61
|82
|51
|Fort Collins
|0
|61
|81
|52
|Greeley
|2
|67
|83
|52
|Laporte
|5
|66
|81
|51
|Livermore
|7
|60
|78
|47
|Loveland
|2
|68
|81
|52
|Red Feather Lakes
|11
|50
|67
|43
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|59
|81
|51
|Wellington
|0
|67
|81
|50
|Windsor
|2
|62
|82
|52
|*As of June 6, 2022 7:45am
