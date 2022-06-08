Today’s Weather: 6/8/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today sunshine will start the day off, then a few afternoon clouds. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 66 79 54
Berthoud 3 57 80 55
Fort Collins 0 52 79 55
Greeley 1 57 80 55
Laporte 0 52 78 55
Livermore 0 51 74 52
Loveland 4 59 79 55
Red Feather Lakes 3 47 68 47
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 48 78 55
Wellington 0 56 77 53
Windsor 0 55 80 55
*As of June 8, 2022 7:45am

