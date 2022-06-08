Today’s Weather: 6/8/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today sunshine will start the day off, then a few afternoon clouds. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|66
|79
|54
|Berthoud
|3
|57
|80
|55
|Fort Collins
|0
|52
|79
|55
|Greeley
|1
|57
|80
|55
|Laporte
|0
|52
|78
|55
|Livermore
|0
|51
|74
|52
|Loveland
|4
|59
|79
|55
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|47
|68
|47
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|48
|78
|55
|Wellington
|0
|56
|77
|53
|Windsor
|0
|55
|80
|55
|*As of June 8, 2022 7:45am
