Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 8, 2022

Here is your June 8th update.

——

Colorado State University recently celebrated the opening of the Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building, a new home for agriculture on the University’s Fort Collins campus.

The building represents CSU’s modern land-grant mission, supporting intentional discovery, inclusive learning, and collaborative engagement through state-of-the-art classrooms, labs and meeting spaces.

the Nutrien Building is a 40,000 square-foot expansion – a $43 and a half million dollar project.

—–

It’s summertime so there are lots of fun activities to enjoy in Wellington! We have a list of things coming up through July.

Highlights include a Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, Forth of July event and Movies in the Park.

—

And in our New SCENE section, Author Tim VAn Schmidt, writes about Milestones.

One of which is his celebration of 104 articles in North Forty News over the last two years.

Tim has been writing for North Forty News since the Spring of 2020, covering everything from Arts, to Music, and so much more. Tim’s articles appear in every edition of North Forty News.

—-