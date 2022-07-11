Today’s Weather: 7/11/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds during the morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. E winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have some clouds into the evening that will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 23 61 81 58 Berthoud 7 64 82 58 Fort Collins 13 62 83 59 Greeley 11 63 82 60 Laporte 6 66 82 58 Livermore 32 64 79 55 Loveland 12 64 83 59 Red Feather Lakes 3 58 70 48 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 13 59 82 58 Wellington 19 63 82 57 Windsor 7 64 83 58 *As of July 11, 2022 7:45am