Today’s Weather: 7/11/22

July 11, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds during the morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. E winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have some clouds into the evening that will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 23 61 81 58
Berthoud 7 64 82 58
Fort Collins 13 62 83 59
Greeley 11 63 82 60
Laporte 6 66 82 58
Livermore 32 64 79 55
Loveland 12 64 83 59
Red Feather Lakes 3 58 70 48
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 13 59 82 58
Wellington 19 63 82 57
Windsor 7 64 83 58
*As of July 11, 2022 7:45am

