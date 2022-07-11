Today’s Weather: 7/11/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds during the morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. E winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have some clouds into the evening that will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|23
|61
|81
|58
|Berthoud
|7
|64
|82
|58
|Fort Collins
|13
|62
|83
|59
|Greeley
|11
|63
|82
|60
|Laporte
|6
|66
|82
|58
|Livermore
|32
|64
|79
|55
|Loveland
|12
|64
|83
|59
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|58
|70
|48
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|13
|59
|82
|58
|Wellington
|19
|63
|82
|57
|Windsor
|7
|64
|83
|58
|*As of July 11, 2022 7:45am
