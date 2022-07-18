Today’s Weather: 7/18/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Record high temperatures expected. High around 100F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|68
|101
|68
|Berthoud
|1
|71
|100
|68
|Fort Collins
|3
|68
|100
|68
|Greeley
|0
|70
|102
|66
|Laporte
|0
|69
|99
|71
|Livermore
|9
|71
|96
|67
|Loveland
|2
|73
|100
|70
|Red Feather Lakes
|13
|70
|83
|62
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|16
|78
|99
|71
|Wellington
|0
|69
|100
|68
|Windsor
|2
|69
|101
|66
|*As of July,18 2022 7:30am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment