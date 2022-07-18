Today’s Weather: 7/18/22

July 18, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Record high temperatures expected. High around 100F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 68 101 68
Berthoud 1 71 100 68
Fort Collins 3 68 100 68
Greeley 0 70 102 66
Laporte 0 69 99 71
Livermore 9 71 96 67
Loveland 2 73 100 70
Red Feather Lakes 13 70 83 62
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 16 78 99 71
Wellington 0 69 100 68
Windsor 2 69 101 66
*As of July,18 2022 7:30am

