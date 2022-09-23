Today’s Weather: 9/23/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see areas of dense morning fog. Abundant sunshine. High 79F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|60
|78
|43
|Berthoud
|2
|60
|80
|45
|Fort Collins
|3
|51
|79
|45
|Greeley
|0
|54
|80
|43
|Laporte
|3
|60
|78
|50
|Livermore
|7
|53
|73
|46
|Loveland
|5
|57
|79
|47
|Red Feather Lakes
|27
|51
|61
|43
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|53
|78
|48
|Wellington
|0
|60
|78
|45
|Windsor
|2
|52
|79
|44
|*As of September, 2022 9:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment