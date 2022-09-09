Today’s Weather: 9/9/22

September 9, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly overcast. Much cooler. High 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be cloudy with showers. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 12 57 65 46
Berthoud 2 56 68 47
Fort Collins 0 53 66 47
Greeley 0 60 68 47
Laporte 2 55 64 45
Livermore 6 55 62 43
Loveland 3 57 67 47
Red Feather Lakes 2 42 53 35
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 55 65 46
Wellington 1 55 64 46
Windsor 0 57 67 47
*As of September 9, 2022 9:00 am

