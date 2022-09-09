Today’s Weather: 9/9/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly overcast. Much cooler. High 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be cloudy with showers. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|12
|57
|65
|46
|Berthoud
|2
|56
|68
|47
|Fort Collins
|0
|53
|66
|47
|Greeley
|0
|60
|68
|47
|Laporte
|2
|55
|64
|45
|Livermore
|6
|55
|62
|43
|Loveland
|3
|57
|67
|47
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|42
|53
|35
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|55
|65
|46
|Wellington
|1
|55
|64
|46
|Windsor
|0
|57
|67
|47
|*As of September 9, 2022 9:00 am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment