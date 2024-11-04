Upcoming Weather in Northern Colorado: Snow Showers and Chilly Temperatures Ahead

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As a resident of Northern Colorado, I always monitor the weather, especially as we transition into the colder months. Based on forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) and insights from Colorado State University (CSU), here’s what to expect over the next three days.

Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The day is expected to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures reaching a high near 52°F (11°C) and a low around 28°F (-2°C). There’s a chance of rain in the afternoon, so if you’re heading out, especially to vote, it’s wise to carry an umbrella.

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Temperatures will drop, with highs around 38°F (3°C) and lows near 20°F (-7°C). Snow showers are likely throughout the day, with potential accumulations of 1-3 cm. It’s advisable to dress warmly and be cautious on the roads, as conditions may be slippery.

Thursday, November 7, 2024

The cold persists, with highs near 40°F (5°C) and lows around 26°F (-4°C). Expect mostly cloudy skies and a couple of snow showers during the day. While significant accumulation isn’t anticipated, it’s still a good idea to stay prepared for winter weather.

According to CSU’s Department of Atmospheric Science, these conditions align with typical early November weather patterns in our region. The combination of cooler temperatures and precipitation is typical as we move deeper into fall.

In summary, Northern Colorado is set to experience cooler temperatures and intermittent snow showers over the next few days. It’s a good time to ensure your winter gear is ready and to stay updated with the latest forecasts.