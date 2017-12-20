Kick Off 2018 with a First Day Hike or Trail Ride at Lory State Park

Bellvue, CO – This Jan. 1, Lory State Park staff and the Friends of Lory State Park non-profit group invite Coloradoans to begin 2018 with fresh air and outdoor exercise by joining us for some First Day activities.

Three different First Day hikes and one First Day trail ride are planned, sponsored by the Friends of Lory State Park non-profit group. Participants are invited to enjoy a pre-hike social at the Arthur’s Rock Trailhead at 10 a.m. with non-alcoholic hot beverages and light snacks provided by the Friends group.

Hikers meet at Arthur’s Rock Trailhead at 10:00 a.m. and hikes begin at 10:30 a.m. Equestrians meet at Eltuck Parking area at 10:30 a.m. and a walk/trot ride begins at 11 a.m.Riders should bring snacks to share and their own beverages.

Limited to 25 participants per activity, advance registration is required. Call the park Visitor’s Center at 970-493-1623 and advise of the number in your party.

Hikes are open to children aged 8 years and up. Well-behaved dogs on a leash, also outfitted for the weather, are always welcome. Participants should bring snacks and water, sunscreen, wear closed-toe supportive shoes and dress for the weather with a hat, gloves and layers. If snow or ice is present, snow cleats and trekking poles are recommended.

“Come for a guided activity or on your own,” said Roy McBride, Lory State Park manager. “Lory is for everyone: hikers, equestrians, mountain bikers, rock climbers, birders, photographers and families looking for a pleasant nature walk.”

All First Day activities are free with a valid parks pass. A day pass is $7.00 and annual passes for entry to all 41 state parks are available for $70.00

Hike #1: 10:30 a.m. Arthur’s Rock Trail. Rated: moderate to difficult

This naturalist- led 3.4-mile round trip hike offers spectacular views of the hogbacks, reservoir and plains beyond while winding through forested mountainsides and open meadows to the summit.

Hike #2: 10:30 a.m. Shoreline Trail. Rated: easy

Led by experienced naturalist volunteers, this comfortable 2-mile round trip hike winds through dramatic sandstone hogbacks and sweeping grassy meadows down to the edge of Horsetooth Reservoir.

Hike #3: 10:30 a.m. Well Gulch Nature Trail. Rated: moderate

Led by experienced naturalist volunteers, this beautiful 1.5-mile hike winds through several ecosystems, including grasslands, steep granite canyons, mountain meadows, and Ponderosa pine forests.

Trail Ride: 11:00 a.m. East Valley to West Valley Loop *Riders bring their own horse.

Led by an experienced horsewoman, riders follow a popular horse trail that stays at the same elevation, running parallel to the main road with branches that descend to coves at Horsetooth Reservoir or connect to other park trails. In case of icy weather, the ride will take place on the main park road.

The Friends of Lory State Park (FoLSP) is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization founded in 2012 and composed entirely of volunteers. The group promotes community stewardship of park natural areas, resources, and wildlife. Membership is open to all, and volunteers for various projects and events are welcome. To learn more about the FoLSP, please visit their website athttp://loryfriends.org.

Lory State Park is located in beautiful Bellvue, Colorado and offers visitors a variety of rugged terrain and stunning vistas of the northern Colorado Front Range. The park covers almost 2,600 acres and features 21 miles of trails that lead through forest, meadows, and rock outcroppings, offering visitors great terrain for mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing, bouldering, and horseback riding. Additional information on Lory State Park is available at: http://www.cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/lory.

