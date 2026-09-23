What Factors Do Colorado Courts Consider in Child Custody Cases?

Colorado courts generally make child custody decisions by focusing on the child’s best interests rather than automatically favoring one parent. Judges may consider the child’s relationship with each parent, the ability of each parent to meet the child’s needs, the child’s adjustment to home and school, parental involvement, and any concerns involving safety or family violence.

Boulder is known for its strong community, outdoor lifestyle, and family-oriented neighborhoods, and many families in the area may face significant changes when parents separate or divorce. For those navigating a custody dispute, a Boulder family law attorney can help explain how Colorado’s best-interest factors may apply to the circumstances of the family.

The Child’s Relationship With Each Parent

A court may consider the relationship between the child and each parent. Consistent involvement in school activities, medical care, daily routines, and other parts of the child’s life can provide evidence of the existing parent-child relationship.

Courts may also look at whether each parent is willing to support the child’s relationship with the other parent when doing so is safe and appropriate.

The Child’s Needs

Children can have different physical, emotional, educational, and developmental needs. A court may consider which parenting arrangements are most likely to address those needs.

For example, the needs of a young child may differ from those of a teenager. Medical conditions, special educational needs, and other circumstances may also be relevant when determining parenting arrangements.

Adjustment to Home, School, and Community

Stability can be an important consideration in custody proceedings. Courts may examine how a proposed parenting arrangement could affect the child’s existing home, school, childcare, activities, and community relationships.

This does not mean a child can never move or change schools. Instead, the potential effect of a major change may be considered alongside the other circumstances of the case.

Each Parent’s Ability to Provide Care

Colorado courts may consider each parent’s ability to provide appropriate care. This can include housing, daily supervision, transportation, school involvement, medical care, and the ability to maintain a stable routine.

Employment schedules can also matter when they affect a parent’s availability. Having a demanding job does not automatically prevent a parent from receiving parenting time, but the court may consider how work responsibilities fit with the proposed schedule.

The Child’s Preferences

In some cases, the child’s wishes may be considered. Colorado law does not simply allow a child to choose which parent to live with, but a child’s preferences may carry some weight depending on the child’s maturity and the circumstances.

The court determines how much consideration should be given to those wishes.

History of Family Violence or Safety Concerns

Safety is a significant issue in custody cases. Allegations or evidence involving domestic violence, child abuse, neglect, substance abuse, or other safety concerns may affect parenting arrangements.

Under Colorado Revised Statutes § 14-10-124, courts consider the best interests of the child when allocating parental responsibilities, with specific provisions addressing factors such as the child’s relationship with each parent and domestic violence considerations.

When safety concerns exist, courts may impose restrictions or create parenting arrangements designed to protect the child.

Ability to Cooperate as Parents

Co-parenting often requires communication about school, healthcare, activities, schedules, and important decisions. A court may consider each parent’s ability to encourage a positive relationship between the child and the other parent.

Parents do not need to agree on everything. However, ongoing conflict that interferes with the child’s needs can become relevant to the court’s assessment.

The Child’s Overall Best Interests

No single factor automatically determines the outcome of a custody case. Colorado courts consider the circumstances as a whole and seek parenting arrangements that serve the child’s best interests.

Parents can prepare by keeping records of parenting involvement, school communications, medical appointments, schedules, and other information that demonstrates their role in the child’s life.

Key Takeaways