Your Insurer Denied the Claim. What Happens Next?

A denial letter can feel final to a Houston homeowner, driver, or business owner who has already supplied photographs and estimates. It is still one party’s written position. The next step is to identify the exact reason given and compare it with the full policy and the evidence.

Start with the language the insurer quoted, then check whether the letter addresses the entire loss. That review is where a Houston insurance dispute lawyer can assess the contract, claim file, and Texas law. A focused response is usually more useful than sending the same documents again without explanation.

Read the Denial One Sentence at a Time

Mark every fact the letter assumes and every policy term it cites. A denial based on late notice raises a different issue from one based on wear, vacancy, or an excluded cause. The response should address the reason the insurer actually gave.

Check whether the insurer denied the entire claim or only one category of damage. A letter may accept storm damage to the roof while rejecting interior damage. It may also reserve rights while the investigation continues. Those positions have different practical effects. Ask for clarification when the letter uses a broad phrase without identifying the evidence behind it.

Obtain the Policy That Was in Force

The declarations page is a summary. The complete contract includes the insuring agreement, definitions, exclusions, conditions, and endorsements. A renewal may change a form or deductible from the prior year.

Compare form numbers and edition dates with the loss date. The insurer’s quoted language should come from the same version. Endorsements can add coverage, narrow it, or change a deductible that appears in the base form. If the policy is incomplete, request the missing forms in writing and keep the response with the claim records.

Build Evidence Around the Stated Reason

If the insurer says damage developed over time, photographs and inspection history may support a sudden event. Weather records can help establish timing when wind or hail is involved. When value is disputed, contractor estimates should use comparable scope, quantities, and materials. A report that answers a different question will not resolve the denial.

Experts need the relevant facts. An engineer reviewing the cause of water entry should have access to the damaged area, repair photographs, weather information, and prior maintenance records. Damaged material should be preserved when it can be stored safely. The assignment should ask a clear question without dictating the answer.

Request Reconsideration in Writing

A reconsideration request should identify the disputed conclusion, cite the relevant policy language, and attach the evidence that addresses it. Each document needs a short explanation of why it is included. Keep proof that the insurer received the submission. Request a written response so the file shows whether the company considered the new material.

The Texas Department of Insurance describes the state complaint process for auto, home, and other insurance issues. A regulatory complaint can require a response from the company, though the agency cannot decide every factual dispute or force payment outside the policy and law.

Know What Appraisal Can Decide

Some property policies allow appraisal when the parties disagree about the amount of a covered loss. Each side chooses an appraiser, and an umpire may resolve differences. The policy controls the procedure and deadlines.

Appraisal often addresses value rather than whether coverage exists. If the insurer denied the claim under an exclusion, an appraisal award may leave that issue unresolved. Appraisers also charge fees, and the policy may divide the umpire’s cost between the parties. The dispute should be classified before money and time are committed to the wrong process.

Protect Deadlines While the Review Continues

Policies can require prompt notice, a sworn proof of loss, cooperation, or suit within a stated period. Statutes may add other deadlines. A request for reconsideration does not automatically pause them.

Keep a dated file of letters, estimates, submissions, and calls. Include delivery receipts and notes of telephone conversations. The record should show what the insurer knew when it made each decision. It should also identify any unanswered request. A denial can stand, change, or become a legal dispute, but the answer should come from the contract applied to documented facts.