How Do Car Accident Settlements Usually Work?

Greensboro is a city where a short drive can take you across very different parts of town. You might be heading to work, picking up your children, running errands, or traveling through the Triad when another vehicle suddenly changes your plans. After the crash itself, there is usually a long list of things to deal with. Your vehicle needs attention. You may need medical care. Then there is the insurance claim.

Guilford County recorded 14,948 reportable crashes in 2024, with 8,028 injuries. If you were hurt in one of those collisions, you may eventually hear the word “settlement” from an insurance company or attorney. A settlement is simply an agreement to resolve a claim for a specific amount. A Lanier Law Group Greensboro attorney can review the circumstances of the crash and your losses. They also evaluate the insurance coverage involved.

What Happens After You File a Claim?

The insurance company will want information about the accident. That can include the crash report, photographs, medical records, repair bills, and details about any time you missed work. An adjuster may also ask you questions about what happened.

This is where the details start to matter. A claim involving a few vehicle repairs is different from one involving serious injuries and months of treatment. Keep the paperwork you receive. Medical bills, appointment records, pay stubs, repair estimates, and photographs can all help show what happened and what the accident has cost you.

How Does the Insurance Company Decide What to Offer?

There is no set settlement amount for a car accident. The insurer may consider medical costs, lost wages, and vehicle damage. Further, the injury and other losses may also be taken into account. It may also look at the evidence about who was at fault.

For example, someone who needed a few days of treatment may have very different losses from someone who needed surgery and months of rehabilitation. That difference matters when an offer is made.

What Does a Settlement Offer Mean?

An insurance company may eventually make an offer to resolve the claim. The offer may cover some or all of the losses supported by the information the insurer has. Look at what the offer includes before deciding what to do.

Are all of your medical bills included? What about income you lost while recovering? Are you still receiving treatment? Do you know whether you will need additional care? Those questions can be difficult to answer soon after an accident. Some injuries take time to heal, and the full cost may not be clear at first.

An insurance company’s first offer does not have to end the discussion. You can compare the amount with your documented losses and respond if something is missing. Additional medical records or other information may also change the discussion.

What If the Drivers Disagree About Fault?

Fault can become a major issue in an accident claim. North Carolina follows a contributory negligence rule in personal injury cases. If an injured person is found to have contributed to the accident, that finding can affect recovery.

The evidence may include photographs, witness accounts, traffic footage, vehicle damage, and the police report. In a multi-vehicle crash, the order of the impacts may matter too. An insurance company may have its own view of what happened. That does not make the insurer’s version the final answer.

What If You Are Still Receiving Treatment?

This can make settlement decisions harder. Suppose you are still attending physical therapy or waiting to find out whether you need additional treatment. You may not yet know the full cost of the injury.

That is worth considering before accepting a settlement. A payment that looks reasonable today may look very different if additional medical expenses appear later. Talk with your healthcare providers about your treatment and expected recovery. Keep the records they give you.

When Should You Get Legal Help?

If the insurance company denies fault, questions your injuries, offers you less than your documented injuries, or refuses to settle your claim, it is best to speak with a car accident attorney. A lawyer can look over the accident reports and medical information. They also review insurance correspondence and proof of your financial losses.

When you get an offer of settlement, read it carefully. Before you agree to the offer, make sure you know what it covers. A settlement resolves the claim. So make sure you understand the terms before you sign.