Evidence That Can Prove a Property Owner Knew About a Hazard

The moment someone slips and hits the ground, the focus is usually on the injury. What caused the fall may become clear right away, but another question can take more digging: how long had that dangerous condition been there? A puddle, damaged floor, broken step, or other hazard could have appeared moments before the accident, or it could have been sitting there for hours. That difference can matter.

For someone considering a Tuscaloosa slip and fall lawyer, proving what the property owner knew may require looking beyond the accident itself. Security footage might show an employee passing the hazard. A maintenance request could reveal an earlier complaint. An inspection record, photograph, or witness account might help establish a timeline. Rather than relying on one dramatic piece of evidence, a claim may take shape from several smaller facts that show when the condition existed and whether someone had a chance to address it.

Security cameras may show exactly when a hazard appeared.

For example, a camera might capture a customer spilling a drink and show employees walking past the area several times without cleaning it. That footage could matter because it may establish both the hazard and the opportunity to address it.

2. Written Incident Reports

Businesses often document accidents and unsafe conditions.

An incident report created before or after a fall may contain details about the location, condition, witnesses, and actions taken. Look for records that mention the specific hazard involved.

3. Maintenance Logs

Routine maintenance records can reveal a pattern.

If a property regularly records problems with a particular door, elevator, staircase, or plumbing fixture, those entries may help establish that the issue wasn’t completely unexpected.

4. Cleaning Schedules

Cleaning records can help establish when an area was last inspected.

Suppose a store says employees checked the floor every 30 minutes, but its records show the last inspection happened several hours earlier. That difference may become important when determining whether reasonable care was taken.

5. Inspection Checklists

Some businesses use checklists for employees to inspect floors and other areas.

These records can show whether inspections actually occurred. They may also reveal whether employees repeatedly marked the same problem or failed to document a known issue.

6. Work Orders

A work order can be a useful clue.

If a property owner receives a request to repair a broken handrail and the repair isn’t completed before someone falls, the work order may help establish notice of the problem.

The date matters. So does what happened after.

7. Repair Invoices

Invoices can show that a repair was performed or attempted.

Suppose a business hired a contractor to repair a leaking pipe several times. Those records could support an argument that the owner knew about recurring water problems.

8. Photographs Taken Before the Accident

Older photographs can sometimes show that a dangerous condition existed before someone was injured.

For example, a picture posted online could show a cracked walkway or missing floor tile. The photograph’s date may help establish how long the condition existed.

9. Photographs From the Day of the Accident

Pictures taken immediately after a fall can preserve the condition before someone repairs or cleans it.

Take wide photographs that show the surrounding area, as well as close-ups of the specific hazard. If possible, capture signs, lighting, warning barriers, and nearby objects too.

10. Video From the Accident

A recording of the actual incident may show more than the fall itself.

It could reveal the condition of the floor, whether warning signs were present, and whether employees had walked through the area shortly beforehand.

Don’t edit the original video. Preserve the complete file. This file will help you majorly with your compensation claims.

11. Statements From Other Customers

Other people may have noticed the hazard before the accident.

A customer could say they saw the spill when they entered the store 20 minutes earlier. Another might remember that an employee reported it.

Those details can help build a timeline.

12. Contractor Communications

Property owners may rely on outside contractors to handle maintenance.

Emails, invoices, work orders, and messages between the owner and contractor can show whether a problem was reported and whether someone was asked to fix it. This can even work as major evidence in the case.

Building a Clear Story From the Evidence

If you have been injured by a dangerous condition on someone else’s property, preserve evidence early and don’t guess about what may or may not matter. “Sometimes it’s the minutest detail that can help determine when a hazard appeared, who knew about it, and if there was a reasonable chance to fix it before someone was hurt.