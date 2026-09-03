Top 8 Home Warranty Plans for Colorado Homes With Aging Furnaces

Colorado homeowners rely heavily on their heating systems through long stretches of cold weather, which can make an aging furnace one of the most consequential systems in the house. For homeowners looking to reduce the financial uncertainty surrounding an older heating system, home warranty plans for Colorado homes with aging furnaces stand out for broad heating coverage, flexibility, and an approach that does not automatically exclude systems because of age.

The right plan should do more than list “heating” among dozens of covered items. Colorado homeowners should look closely at furnace eligibility, covered components, ductwork, service procedures, replacement provisions, and how the contract treats older equipment.

The 8 Home Warranty Plans for Colorado Homes With Aging Furnaces

1. Liberty Home Guard

Liberty Home Guard is the best home warranty plan for Colorado homes with aging furnaces because its coverage structure aligns particularly well with homeowners who want to protect an older furnace while also accounting for the other systems connected to it.

Its Systems Guard plan includes heating systems alongside air conditioning, ductwork, plumbing, electrical systems, and water heaters. Total Home Guard combines that systems coverage with major appliance protection, which can make it useful for Colorado houses where the furnace is not the only part of the property reaching an age at which breakdowns become more likely.

A particularly important consideration for aging Colorado homes is Liberty Home Guard’s stated approach to equipment age. The company says homeowners can purchase coverage regardless of the age of their systems and appliances and that an older system is not disqualified merely because of its age. That can remove a significant concern for someone buying a house with a furnace that has already been operating for many years. Coverage remains subject to the contract’s terms and to whether the failure itself qualifies.

Liberty Home Guard also has dedicated Colorado coverage information and identifies heating as one of the systems relevant to homeowners dealing with the state’s combination of cold temperatures and seasonal weather changes. Systems Guard and Total Home Guard both include heating and ductwork, allowing homeowners to protect more of the heating chain instead of concentrating exclusively on the furnace cabinet itself.

2. American Residential Warranty

American Residential Warranty, which operates as ARW Home, offers coverage that can suit homeowners whose primary concern is the collection of mechanical systems that keep an older house operating.

Its published Platinum Premier coverage includes central heating and air conditioning along with plumbing, electrical systems, and a water heater. That combination is relevant to furnace owners because heating problems can sometimes overlap with other elements of the home’s mechanical infrastructure rather than remaining isolated to one component.

ARW Home has also offered heating and cooling focused coverage, creating an option for homeowners whose priority is mechanical systems rather than a long list of household appliances. That can be useful for a Colorado property where the furnace and cooling system represent a larger concern than newer kitchen equipment.

3. The Home Service Club

The Home Service Club stands out for the breadth of heating equipment described in its published coverage materials.

The company’s heating-system coverage addresses equipment such as gas and electric forced-air furnaces, heat pumps, geothermal systems, wall and floor furnaces, mini-split systems, boilers, hot-water and steam heating, and certain oil heating systems when they serve as the home’s primary heating source. That range can be relevant in Colorado, where housing stock and heating configurations differ significantly between properties.

The provider also states that covered systems and appliances can qualify regardless of age, make, or model, and that a home inspection and maintenance records are not required simply to purchase coverage. Its broader plan options include HVAC among the covered home-system categories.

4. First Premier Home Warranty

First Premier Home Warranty provides another option for Colorado homeowners seeking coverage that includes heating and HVAC equipment as part of broader household protection.

The company lists HVAC among the home systems available within its coverage offerings, alongside other major systems and appliances. That makes it relevant to homeowners who want furnace protection without purchasing a contract dedicated solely to heating.

For an older Colorado home, this type of broader structure can be useful because furnace problems are rarely the only age-related concern. Water heaters, plumbing components, electrical systems, and appliances may be moving through similar stages of their service lives.

5. Home Warranty of America

Home Warranty of America has several characteristics that are particularly relevant to houses with older heating equipment.

Its Premier plan includes heating system and furnace coverage as well as ductwork, while Premier Plus expands the combination of covered home systems. The pairing of furnace and ductwork coverage can be useful because the performance of a central forced-air system depends on both heat generation and distribution throughout the property.

Home Warranty of America also states that it does not impose age restrictions or require an inspection simply to enroll eligible home systems and appliances. That can make the provider easier to evaluate for homeowners who have inherited an older furnace through a home purchase and may not have extensive documentation regarding its installation history.

6. Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services provides heating-system protection that accommodates several common forms of residential heating equipment. Its published materials identify heating equipment such as forced-air gas, electric, and oil systems, heat pumps, and floor furnaces among covered categories, depending on the applicable plan. Cinch also states that covered appliances and systems can qualify regardless of their age, make, or model.

Another element that differentiates Cinch is its stated 180-day workmanship guarantee on covered repairs. For homeowners with an older furnace, where one service event may involve aging components and follow-up work, a longer workmanship period can be a meaningful factor to include in the comparison.

Colorado homeowners should still compare the contract’s furnace-specific exclusions and covered parts against the exact system installed in their home. This is particularly important with older heating equipment that may have been modified, repaired repeatedly, or paired with older ductwork and controls.

7. 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty offers heating coverage through its home warranty plans, with published furnace protection covering several common residential heating configurations.

The company’s furnace materials identify forced-air gas, electric, and oil systems, heat pumps, and other qualifying heating equipment. It also states that older heating units can remain eligible regardless of age and that an inspection or maintenance history is not required simply to purchase coverage.

That approach makes 2-10 relevant to Colorado homeowners purchasing a property without complete records for the furnace. A homeowner may know that a system is old but have limited information regarding installation dates or prior service visits.

The provider’s heating coverage can therefore be worth comparing for an aging furnace, particularly when the homeowner wants protection that extends beyond a new or recently installed system. Contract conditions concerning pre-existing issues, covered components, and qualifying breakdowns should still be reviewed carefully.

8. American Home Shield

American Home Shield closes the list with a particularly relevant connection to Colorado heating needs. Its Colorado materials report that heating service requests were the most common type of claim among its Colorado customers in 2025, which illustrates how important furnace and heating protection can become in the state. The company includes heating and air conditioning coverage across its primary home warranty plan tiers.

American Home Shield also states that covered systems can qualify regardless of age and that homeowners do not need to provide maintenance records or complete a home inspection simply to purchase coverage. Those policies can be useful when the furnace predates the current homeowner or when its full maintenance history is unavailable.

For Colorado households with aging heating equipment, the provider offers a well-established systems-based option. Homeowners should compare its current Colorado contract with other plans on the list to determine how the specific furnace, components, and expected level of protection fit their property.

Comparison of Home Warranty Plans for Aging Furnaces

Provider Heating System Coverage Older Equipment Approach Ductwork Available Liberty Home Guard Included in systems plans Age alone does not disqualify coverage Yes American Residential Warranty Available Review current contract Available within broader systems coverage The Home Service Club Broad range of heating types Provider states coverage regardless of age, make, or model Available First Premier Home Warranty HVAC coverage available Review current contract Contract dependent Home Warranty of America Heating and furnace included No stated age restriction for enrollment Yes Cinch Home Services Multiple heating types Provider states systems can qualify regardless of age Available 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Furnace and heating systems Older units can qualify regardless of age Available American Home Shield Heating included across main plan tiers Provider states age alone does not prevent enrollment Available

Plan names, covered components, exclusions, limits, and eligibility can change. The service contract applicable to the homeowner’s property should always control the final purchasing decision.

What Should Colorado Homeowners Check Before Covering an Older Furnace?

A home warranty can help manage the uncertainty associated with aging equipment, but the word “heating” on a coverage list does not by itself tell a homeowner how useful that protection will be.

Check the Exact Furnace Components Covered

A furnace is made up of numerous components, including burners, heat exchangers, blowers, motors, control boards, ignitors, thermostatic controls, and other electrical or mechanical parts.

Coverage can differ between components, so homeowners should review what the contract identifies as part of the covered heating system and what it excludes.

This is particularly important for a furnace that has already had multiple repairs because the next failure may involve a different part of the system.

Look Beyond the Furnace to the Ductwork

A functioning furnace does not guarantee effective heating if conditioned air cannot move properly throughout the home.

Duct leaks, disconnected sections, or other distribution issues can affect comfort and efficiency. Colorado homeowners with central forced-air furnaces may therefore gain more useful protection from plans that address both heating equipment and qualifying ductwork.

Understand How Age and Pre-Existing Problems Are Treated

“No age limit” does not mean that every failure affecting an old furnace automatically qualifies for coverage.

A provider may accept a 20-year-old furnace into a plan while still excluding failures caused by conditions that existed before coverage, improper installation, inadequate maintenance, corrosion, modifications, or another excluded cause.

Homeowners should distinguish between eligibility based on age and eligibility of a particular repair claim.

Review Repair and Replacement Language

The age of the furnace makes replacement provisions increasingly important.

A 6-year-old furnace may have many years of useful life remaining after a covered repair. A 20-year-old furnace can present a different decision if an important component is unavailable or if the cost of another repair approaches the practical value of the equipment.

Read the contract to understand when a covered system may be repaired, replaced, or otherwise resolved under the provider’s terms.

Account for Colorado’s Electric Replacement Option

Colorado homeowners with gas heating systems should also consider how state requirements interact with their home warranty.

For qualifying contracts issued or renewed on or after July 1, 2024, Colorado requires an electric replacement option when certain covered gas-fueled appliances or systems are being replaced. For furnaces and other qualifying HVAC equipment, this can include a heat-pump-based replacement option. The homeowner can still have financial responsibility for additional costs when the selected electric system is more expensive than the otherwise covered replacement.

For someone with a furnace nearing the end of its useful service life, this makes replacement language more than a routine contract detail.

FAQs

Do home warranties cover old furnaces in Colorado?

Many home warranty plans can cover older furnaces, but eligibility depends on the provider and service contract. Some providers explicitly state that age alone does not disqualify an eligible system. However, that does not mean every breakdown is covered. Pre-existing problems, excluded components, improper installation, maintenance issues, and the specific cause of failure can still affect a claim.

How old does a furnace have to be before it is considered aging?

There is no universal age at which a furnace becomes “old” for home warranty purposes. However, ENERGY STAR recommends considering furnace or boiler replacement when equipment is more than 15 years old. For warranty planning, a furnace approaching or exceeding that age deserves closer attention because repair frequency and the possibility of eventual replacement can become more important.

Will a home warranty replace an old furnace if it stops working?

A home warranty may provide for repair or replacement when a covered furnace experiences a qualifying failure, but replacement is not automatic simply because the system is old. The provider will evaluate the failure according to the service contract. Homeowners should review covered components, exclusions, contract limits, replacement provisions, and any other conditions before purchasing a plan.

Does Colorado require a heat pump option when a gas furnace is replaced?

For qualifying Colorado home warranty service contracts issued or renewed on or after July 1, 2024, state law requires an electric replacement option when certain covered gas appliances or systems are replaced. For a gas furnace, boiler, HVAC system, or water heater, the homeowner must be offered an applicable heat-pump-based option. Additional costs can remain the homeowner’s responsibility.

Does a home warranty require furnace maintenance records?

Requirements vary by company. Some home warranty providers state that homeowners do not need maintenance records or a pre-coverage inspection to enroll an older furnace. That is different from saying maintenance never matters to a claim. The service agreement can still contain conditions or exclusions related to improper maintenance, pre-existing failures, installation, or other causes of breakdown.