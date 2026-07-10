2000s Rave Brings Nostalgic Dance Party to Fort Collins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Throwback hits and EDM remixes promise a high-energy night at the Aggie Theatre.
If you still remember downloading songs on LimeWire and burning mix CDs, the Aggie Theatre has a night designed just for you. The 2000s Rave returns Saturday, July 11, transforming the downtown Fort Collins venue into a celebration of the music, fashion, and energy of the early 2000s.
The event features EDM artists remixing iconic hits from the decade into dance-floor anthems, creating a nostalgic experience for millennials and anyone ready to relive the era. Guests are encouraged to embrace the throwback spirit and party like it’s 2003.
Event Details
What: 2000s Rave
When: Saturday, July 11, 2026, 9:00 p.m. to midnight
Where: Aggie Theatre, 204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
Cost: Ticketed event
More Information: Ticket options available through the Aggie Theatre.
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Source: Event information provided by the Aggie Theatre.