2000s Rave Brings Nostalgic Dance Party to Fort Collins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Throwback hits and EDM remixes promise a high-energy night at the Aggie Theatre.

If you still remember downloading songs on LimeWire and burning mix CDs, the Aggie Theatre has a night designed just for you. The 2000s Rave returns Saturday, July 11, transforming the downtown Fort Collins venue into a celebration of the music, fashion, and energy of the early 2000s.

Community Message

The event features EDM artists remixing iconic hits from the decade into dance-floor anthems, creating a nostalgic experience for millennials and anyone ready to relive the era. Guests are encouraged to embrace the throwback spirit and party like it’s 2003.

Event Details

What: 2000s Rave

When: Saturday, July 11, 2026, 9:00 p.m. to midnight

Where: Aggie Theatre, 204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

Cost: Ticketed event

More Information: Ticket options available through the Aggie Theatre.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Add this event to your calendar: https://northfortynews.com/calendar

Stay connected to Northern Colorado.



North Forty News brings you local events, community stories, and the news that matters across Northern Colorado every day.



Become a North Forty News member. North Forty News brings you local events, community stories, and the news that matters across Northern Colorado every day.

Source: Event information provided by the Aggie Theatre.