Weld Sheriff Seeks Tips in 2011 Cold Case Murder

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigators renew appeal for information in the killing of Armando Mata-Magallanes near Hudson.

HUDSON, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving the 2011 murder of Armando Mata-Magallanes, a case that has remained unsolved for 15 years.

Community Message

According to investigators, on July 8, 2011, Mata-Magallanes called his roommate and later his girlfriend, telling them to sell his truck. Authorities say an unknown man was holding him for ransom at the time.

Armando Mata-Magallanes

Investigators believe Mata-Magallanes was murdered after the ransom demand was not met. His body was discovered the following day, approximately one-half mile east of Interstate 76 near mile marker 27, south of Hudson.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case and is encouraging anyone with information—no matter how minor it may seem—to come forward.

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Anyone with information about the murder of Armando Mata-Magallanes is asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected].

For more information about the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and its cold case investigations, visit https://www.weldsheriff.com.

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Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office