9th Annual NoCo Down Syndrome Walk Brings Families Together in Windsor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community Event expected to draw more than 2,000 supporters at Boardwalk Park on October 5

Windsor will once again welcome families, friends, and supporters from across Northern Colorado for the 9th Annual NoCo Down Syndrome Walk on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at Boardwalk Park. The event, hosted by the Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association (NCDSA), is expected to draw more than 2,000 attendees in celebration and support of individuals with Down syndrome.

(Photo courtesy Colorado Down Syndrome Association)

A Day of Walking and Community

Registration opens at 9 a.m., and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Participants can choose between two scenic, fully accessible routes: a 0.8-mile path along the west side of Windsor Lake or a 2.2-mile loop around the lake. Both routes feature smooth sidewalks, water stations, signage, and volunteer support.

Beyond the walk, families can enjoy food trucks, a children’s inflatable play zone, a DJ, a vendor and resource fair, and NCDSA merchandise.

Spotlight on Self-Advocacy

This year’s featured ambassador is Seth Truitt, a self-advocate who has built his own home, launched his business, The Joy House, and continues to inspire with new ideas and personal achievements.

“Over the years that I have been involved in the walk, I have seen it grow in size in the amount of people who attend as well as the amount of money we are able to raise that directly benefits people with Down syndrome,” said Angela Smith, Co-chair of the NoCo Down Syndrome Walk Committee. “We have been able to improve programs, outreach, education, and services to those in our community from this amazing event.”

(Photo courtesy Colorado Down Syndrome Association)

Growth and Impact

The NoCo Down Syndrome Walk has expanded significantly since its inception, now uniting over 60 teams. Last year alone, the event raised over $100,000 to support NCDSA’s mission of advocacy, awareness, and relationship-building in Northern Colorado.

Families emphasize the event’s importance year after year. “It is so incredible to see the number of families, friends, and communities show up to support these amazing people,” said Jen Ivan, NCDSA Social Media Coordinator and mother of a son with Down syndrome. “The NCDSA has been a huge support for us, not only socially, but also in providing educational resources and scholarships.”

Get Involved

Proceeds from the walk will directly benefit programs and services for individuals with Down syndrome and their families in Northern Colorado.

Residents are encouraged to register, donate, or start a team at: https://charity.pledgeit.org/nocodswalk