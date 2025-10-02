Colorado Ranked Nation’s Leader in Resources for Families with Young Children

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State recognized for comprehensive early childhood policies and support for working parents

Colorado has been ranked number one in the nation for resources available to working families with young children, according to the Prenatal-to-3 Policy Impact Center’s 2025 State Policy Roadmap. The ranking highlights the state’s strong commitment to supporting parents during their children’s earliest developmental years.

The Policy Impact Calculator indicates that a working parent with two young children in Colorado has access to $56,224 in resources, surpassing the next closest state by over $5,000. Colorado is also one of only ten states to adopt all four of the Center’s “Effective Roadmap Policies,” providing families with access to meaningful supports, including Medicaid expansion, paid family leave, a higher state minimum wage, and a refundable earned income tax credit.

Impact on Northern Colorado Families

For families in Larimer and Weld Counties, these policies mean better access to health care, more substantial income support, and expanded opportunities to balance work and caregiving. State leaders say the goal is not just survival, but long-term success for families. This message resonates strongly in Northern Colorado communities, where rising housing and childcare costs continue to pose a significant challenge for working parents.

Colorado Department of Early Childhood Executive Director Dr. Lisa Roy emphasized the importance of these investments, noting that the first 1,000 days after birth have a profound impact on long-term success. “This achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of state leaders, agencies, and community partners committed to data-driven policies that strengthen Colorado families,” Roy said.

Governor Jared Polis added, “We are leading the nation to ensure every young Coloradan gets a strong start. Early childhood support is critical for both kids and new parents, and this recognition shows we’re on the right track.”

Community advocates such as Heather Tritten, President & CEO of the Colorado Children’s Campaign, pointed to the value of policies ranging from universal preschool to tax relief. “It’s clear our investment in early childhood is making a difference for kids and communities,” she said.

Colorado’s Four Effective Policies

Expanded Medicaid eligibility up to 138% of the federal poverty level

up to 138% of the federal poverty level Paid family and medical leave of up to 12 weeks

of up to 12 weeks State minimum wage is currently set at $14.81 and adjusted annually

is currently set at $14.81 and adjusted annually Refundable earned income tax credit worth 50% of the federal credit

These policies, combined with child care subsidies and nutrition programs, form a comprehensive system that positions Colorado as a national model for family support.

To learn more about Colorado’s Prenatal-to-3 System of Care and the impact of these initiatives, visit pn3policy.org.