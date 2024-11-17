The Greening of Red Feather Lakes: A Legacy of Community Spirit

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

Nestled in the heart of the Roosevelt National Forest, Red Feather Lakes has always been a place where community thrives. One of the town’s most cherished traditions, “The Greening of Red Feather,” is more than just a holiday celebration—it’s a story of dedication, entrepreneurship, and the enduring spirit of small-town life.

The roots of this tradition can be traced back to Bonnie and Hugh Drake, who moved to Red Feather Lakes in 1924. In the 1940s, Bonnie began crafting evergreen wreaths as a fundraiser. What started as a small-scale effort soon grew into a thriving seasonal business. The demand for the beautifully handcrafted wreaths expanded far beyond Red Feather Lakes, providing fundraising opportunities for church groups and organizations throughout the region.

At its peak, Bonnie’s wreath-making operation employed much of the town, turning the small community into a bustling workshop during the holiday season. Some dedicated wreath makers produced as many as 1,000 wreaths in a single season. While the Drakes never became wealthy from the business, their efforts enriched the lives of their neighbors and built connections far beyond the borders of their mountain home.

In 1980, Bonnie passed the business to Linda Gorton and Jodi Dahlstrom, who continued the tradition until 1986. That same year, a new chapter began for Red Feather Lakes—the birth of “The Greening.”

Recognizing the importance of preserving the town’s spirit and fostering holiday cheer, the Red Feather Historical Society took the lead in organizing the first Greening of Red Feather. The event was designed to bring the community together and coincided with the U.S. Forest Service’s Christmas tree cutting. The inaugural celebration was nothing short of magical.

The entire town was adorned with fresh greens and wreaths, creating a picture-perfect holiday scene. Local artisans set up craft tables to showcase their handmade wares, while a Christmas tree ornament contest invited residents of all ages to display their creativity. The event quickly became a beloved annual tradition, drawing visitors and locals alike to share in the joy of the season.

While wreath-making and “The Greening” are traditions rooted in the past, their legacy lives on as a testament to the power of community. The Drakes’ humble beginnings and the Historical Society’s vision for togetherness remind us of what makes Red Feather Lakes special: its people.

Today, as residents and visitors prepare for the holiday season, the spirit of Bonnie Drake’s wreaths and the inaugural Greening lives on in every garland hung, every ornament placed, and every neighbor greeted with a smile.