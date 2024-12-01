A Magical Evening Awaits: 2nd Annual Blue Violin Candlelight Christmas Tour at the Lincoln Center

Step into the enchanting world of the Blue Violin Candlelight Christmas Tour this December at the Lincoln Center. Under the soft glow of more than 500 candles, award-winning classical crossover artist Blue Violin invites you to a night of mesmerizing music and dance. This one-of-a-kind performance blends the soulful tones of the violin with holiday classics, offering an unforgettable experience of elegance, mystique, and musical brilliance.

“This show isn’t just about music; it’s about creating a magical atmosphere where the spirit of the season truly comes alive,” says Blue Violin. “We want families to leave with cherished memories and hearts full of joy.”

As the former first violinist of the Boston String Quartet, Blue Violin brings a virtuosic flair and innovative sound to the stage, combining looping techniques with original compositions and beloved covers. Fans of Lindsey Stirling and 2CELLOS will be captivated by the blend of classical precision and modern creativity.

Highlights of the Evening

Prepare to be swept away by a reimagined repertoire of holiday favorites, including timeless classics such as “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Mary Did You Know.” This year’s performance introduces unique bluegrass-inspired renditions of “Sleigh Ride,” “The Nutcracker Suite,” and “Coventry Carol,” adding a fresh twist to these beloved tunes.

The show will also explore unexpected territory, transforming iconic tracks like “Free Bird” and “Stairway to Heaven” into violin masterpieces that promise surprises at every turn.

Joining Blue Violin on stage will be special guest performers, including members of his own family, infusing the evening with an extra layer of intimacy and warmth.

“Music has the power to unite us, especially during the holidays,” shares Blue Violin. “This year’s show is a celebration of togetherness, creativity, and the magic of the season.”

A Renowned Talent

Described by the Boston Ballet as “a captivating violinist,” Blue Violin has performed alongside luminaries such as John Mayer, Paul Simon, and Jennifer Holliday. With sold-out shows across Europe and North America, appearances at the Edinburgh and Edmonton Fringe Festivals, and upcoming tours with GRAMMY-nominated artists Sanctus Real, Blue Violin continues to push the boundaries of classical and contemporary music.

Ticket Information

When: December 4, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Where: Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

Tickets: Available at blue-violin.com

For additional information, contact: [email protected]

What Critics Are Saying

“Sheer artistry” – Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier

“Groundbreaking and innovative” – I Am Modern

“A once-in-a-lifetime experience” – Peoria Journal Star

Don’t miss this magical evening with Blue Violin—a performance that will linger in your heart long after the final note fades.