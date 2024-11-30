Publisher’s Letter: Embracing the Energy of Black Friday in Northern Colorado

Dear Readers,

As I sit down to write this week’s publisher’s letter, the hum of Black Friday preparations is still ringing in my ears. Like many of you, I’ve been caught up in the whirlwind that comes with the biggest shopping event of the year. This year has been particularly special as I’ve spent my week at Bomgaars in Loveland, getting ready for the rush. It’s been an incredible experience to see the community come together in anticipation of unbeatable deals, especially on DEWALT tools, warm winter clothing, and holiday gifts. The energy is contagious, and I’ve been reminded of how these events not only fuel our economy but also strengthen our local connections.

Balancing my role at Bomgaars and running North Forty News has been challenging but incredibly rewarding. There’s something about the contrast between the hands-on work of preparing for a massive sale and the creative work of publishing stories that keeps me energized. This week, our website has been bursting with local content that I’m proud to share with you.

Here are some of the stories we’ve featured:

Black Friday in Northern Colorado: Top Deals and Shopping Trends

Northridge Wins Its First-Ever Unified Bowling State Championship

Successful Recovery Efforts Following Plane Crash in Remote Larimer County

As always, I encourage you to explore our online event calendar. From holiday markets to live music performances, there’s so much happening in our area to help you make the most of this festive season.

Black Friday is more than just a day of shopping deals—it’s a reminder of the spirit of giving and the importance of community. Whether you’re shopping for gifts, stocking up on winter essentials, or simply enjoying time with loved ones, I hope this weekend brings joy and connection.

Thank you for being a part of the North Forty News community. I’m grateful for your support and excited to share the stories that matter to Northern Colorado.

Have a good day!

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News