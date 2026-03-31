A Pint & A Performance Brings Live Music to Loveland Brewery

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free Friday evening show features former Firefall member Steve Manshel

Loveland music fans have a new reason to gather this Friday evening, as Grimm Brothers Brewhouse hosts the kickoff of its “Pint & A Performance” series with a live set from singer-songwriter Steve Manshel.

Community Message

The free event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 3 at Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, offering a relaxed, all-ages setting where guests can enjoy craft beer and live music in the heart of Loveland.

Manshel, a former member of the band Firefall, is known for blending original songs with classic hits and familiar covers. His performances are designed to connect with audiences, blending high-energy moments with sing-along favorites.

The new series aims to bring together community, music, and local flavor in an approachable setting. With no cover charge, it’s an easy way for residents to wind down the week, meet friends, and experience live music up close.

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Whether you’re a longtime fan of live performances or just looking for something different to do on a Friday evening, this event offers a welcoming space to enjoy Northern Colorado’s local culture.

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Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.