Rollover Crash Reported Near Livermore

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Minor injuries reported as emergency crews responded along U.S. Highway 287

Emergency crews responded Monday to a single-vehicle rollover crash near Livermore, according to local fire officials.

Community Message

The Livermore Fire Protection District reported the crash occurred at mile marker 374 on U.S. Highway 287. The vehicle left the roadway, but traffic in the area was not impacted.

Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene, and initial reports indicated only minor injuries. No additional details about the cause of the crash or those involved have been released.

Drivers in Northern Colorado are reminded to stay alert, especially along rural highways like U.S. 287, where changing conditions can quickly affect safety.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.