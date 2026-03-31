Wellington Fire District Reports Growth, Upgrades in 2025

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual report highlights staffing gains, new equipment, and continued service across northern Larimer County

WELLINGTON — The Wellington Fire Protection District is reporting a year of growth, equipment upgrades, and expanded service capabilities in its newly released 2025 annual report, offering Northern Colorado residents a closer look at how local fire and emergency services are evolving.

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The district, which serves about 14,000 residents across 288 square miles in northern Larimer County, continues to provide 24/7 fire, rescue, and emergency medical response for Wellington and surrounding rural communities, including Waverly and Buckeye.

Fire Chief Todd Germain said the past year marked “meaningful advancement,” including investments in both personnel and equipment to improve response times and safety. Among the upgrades: a new fire engine, a wildland response vehicle, modern battery-powered rescue tools, and updated radios funded in part through a state grant.

The district also added one firefighter to each shift, strengthening daily staffing levels and helping reduce overtime demands. Administrative capacity was also expanded, with new hires supporting operations and long-term planning.

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Local residents may see the impact of these changes in faster response capabilities and improved service across both urban and rural areas. The district operates two stations and collaborates closely with neighboring agencies through mutual aid agreements, ensuring coverage across Northern Colorado.

Despite progress, challenges remain. District leadership noted a failed sales tax initiative that would have supported long-term capital improvements. Officials say they are continuing to explore alternative funding options to maintain and expand services without over-relying on property taxes.

Beyond emergency response, the district continues to invest in community safety programs, including school tours, public education, and ride-along opportunities designed to build awareness and strengthen community connections.

For more details, residents can view the full report at https://www.wfpd.org.

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Source: Wellington Fire Protection District 2025 Annual Report