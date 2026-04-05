Aloha Vaqueros Exhibit Opens In Cheyenne

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

International traveling exhibit highlights shared ranching traditions across the American West, Mexico, and Hawaii

A new international exhibit opening just north of Colorado is bringing a deeper look at the cultural roots of ranching and rodeo—an experience that may resonate strongly with Northern Colorado’s agricultural and Western heritage communities.

Community Message

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum will debut Aloha Vaqueros on April 11, running through September 13, 2026. The traveling exhibit explores the interconnected histories of Hawaiian paniolos, Mexican vaqueros, and the American cowboy—traditions that continue to influence ranching and rodeo culture across the region today.

Aloha Vaqueros Exhibit (Photo courtesy Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum)

An opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring cultural dance performances, guest speakers, and opportunities for community engagement. Admission is $15 for the public and free for museum members.

The exhibit traces how ranching practices and horsemanship traveled across oceans and borders, shaping the Western identity familiar across Northern Colorado and Wyoming. Through artifacts, photographs, and bilingual storytelling, visitors can explore how these traditions evolved and influenced modern rodeo culture.

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A notable connection to Cheyenne—and to the broader rodeo community—is Ikua Purdy, a Hawaiian cowboy who won the 1908 World Roping Championship at Cheyenne Frontier Days. His legacy reflects the global roots of a sport still celebrated across the region.

Aloha Vaqueros Exhibit (Photo courtesy Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum)

Museum organizers say the exhibit will also include educational programming throughout the summer, with hands-on activities, lectures, and cultural demonstrations in partnership with local organizations.

For more information and event updates, visit Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum online at https://www.oldwestmuseum.org/alohavaqueros.

Spending time with stories like these—rooted in the land, history, and people of the West—can add a little more meaning to how we see this region each day. The Daily Update keeps that connection steady, one morning at a time.

Attribution: Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum