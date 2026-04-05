Man Sentenced To 26 Years In Fort Collins Shooting Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Attempted murder conviction stems from 2024 incident that left two injured

FORT COLLINS — A man convicted in a 2024 Fort Collins shooting has been sentenced to 26 years in prison, bringing closure to a case that shook a local neighborhood and highlighted ongoing concerns about gun violence in Northern Colorado.

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Joe Sanchez was sentenced on April 1 after pleading guilty earlier this year to attempted first-degree murder after deliberation and attempted first-degree assault involving serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from an October 19, 2024, incident on Butch Cassidy Drive, where Fort Collins Police Services responded to reports of gunfire. Officers arriving at the scene found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, including one man struck in the chest.

Investigators determined the shooting followed an escalating argument between Sanchez, the victims, and others. According to court records, the confrontation turned physical before one victim attempted to flee to a vehicle. A shot was fired at the vehicle, and Sanchez then turned his weapon toward the victim, firing multiple times and striking him.

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Both victims survived the shooting, though one sustained serious injuries requiring medical treatment.

Detectives conducted interviews, reviewed video evidence, and gathered additional information that led to Sanchez’s arrest. As part of his sentence, he will also be required to pay restitution to cover ongoing medical care and other losses experienced by the victims.

Larimer County District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said the case underscores the broader impact of violent crime on the community.

“Gun violence has no place in our community,” McLaughlin said in a statement. “These acts create lasting harm not only for victims, but for everyone affected. We are grateful the victims survived and that this resolution helps protect public safety.”

For residents in Fort Collins and across Larimer County, the case serves as a reminder of the serious consequences of violent disputes and the importance of ongoing efforts to reduce gun-related incidents in the region.

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Attribution: Larimer County District Attorney’s Office