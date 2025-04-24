Amythyst Kiah Brings “Still + Bright” to Aggie Theatre June 20

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, CO — Genre-defying artist Amythyst Kiah will perform at the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins on Friday, June 20, 2025. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Known for her commanding voice and genre-blending songwriting, Kiah returns to Colorado with her latest album, Still + Bright, produced by Butch Walker (Taylor Swift, Green Day). The album explores Kiah’s spiritual journey and artistic growth, blending Appalachian folk, alt-rock, and soul. Her previous release Wary + Strange earned her a Grammy nomination and critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and more.

Amythyst Kiah, Tulsa, Oklahoma (Photo courtesy Amythyst Kiah)

Highlights of Still + Bright include:

"Play God and Destroy the World" – a bold opener with S.G. Goodman

"Empire of Love" – a spiritual anthem built on self-defined values

"S P A C E" – a contemplative meditation on identity and peace

"I Will Not Go Down" – a fiery folk epic featuring Billy Strings

This tour marks a new era for Kiah, embracing joy, emotional clarity, and an unapologetic celebration of individuality. Backed by co-writers like Tim Armstrong and Sadler Vaden, the album represents a fearless evolution in Kiah’s sound and message.

For Northern Colorado fans, this is a rare chance to experience the healing power and storytelling brilliance of one of Americana’s most innovative voices.

For more info and tickets, visit: https://www.aggietheatre.com