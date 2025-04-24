Jury Convicts Greeley Man in Bar Shooting Injuring Two

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. (April 21, 2025) — A Weld County jury has convicted 34-year-old Efren Sanchez for opening fire on a Greeley bar in 2022, injuring two people and firing nearly 30 rounds at patrons in what prosecutors described as a violent and reckless act.

The shooting took place on August 13, 2022, outside Rancho El Corazon bar. According to Greeley Police, Sanchez felt “disrespected” by another bar patron and left the establishment, only to return moments later armed with a rifle. Surveillance footage captured Sanchez firing 28 rounds—several at people outside the bar and several more into the bar from outside.

Two victims were struck by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital. Both survived their injuries.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



“He shot bullet after bullet, causing panic and pain,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia during closing arguments. “These are innocent victims with forever reminders of the defendant’s actions.”

Following a week-long trial, the jury returned guilty verdicts on 52 total charges, including:

25 counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree – After Deliberation

25 counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree – Extreme Indifference

2 counts of Crime of Violence (Sentencing Enhancers)

Sanchez now faces between 400 and 1200 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 13 at 2 p.m. in Division 17.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorneys Michael Pirraglia and Anthony Perea.