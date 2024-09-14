Uchealth Urges Coloradans to Get Vaccinated Against the Flu and Covid-19

Infectious disease experts at UCHealth are encouraging all Coloradans, six months and older, to receive their annual flu shot as we near the fall/winter respiratory virus season. The vaccine, which is now available to patients at all UCHealth primary care clinics, is effective in reducing the risk of severe infection, complications, and hospitalization.

“A common misconception when it comes to timing your flu shot is to wait until later in the season,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention and control at UCHealth. “Many people question if they should wait and see what will happen during the season, whether it will be an early season versus late season, but I encourage people not to wait and see.”

Although influenza viruses are detected and circulate year-round, flu activity typically ramps up in late fall, with cases rising in October, peaking around the holidays in November or December, and declining around April or May.

“The flu virus can make you very sick and it can be debilitating. It affects healthy people and certainly the most vulnerable, young children and older adults. So, think about getting your flu shot to not only protect yourself but protect those around you,” Dr. Barron said.

UCHealth also expects to see cases of COVID-19 increase this fall and winter as flu infections and hospitalizations rise as well. The newly updated COVID-19 vaccine is now available in local pharmacies and recommended for those six months and older, people with underlying conditions and those who are immunocompromised. The new vaccine targets the KP.2 strain of COVID-19, a descendant of the omicron variant.

“The new variant is much more efficient in terms of transmission. When you can transmit faster, more people will get infected and get sick,” said Dr. Barron. “Most people who had COVID-19 during the summer wave will tell you it knocked them down, at least for a couple of weeks.”

For those who were recently infected with COVID-19 during the summer wave, antibodies from the illness only last 90 days. According to Dr. Barron, it’s still important to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine, so you have complete protection throughout the fall and winter seasons.

“COVID-19 is now part of the repertoire of viruses we see every year in the fall and in the winter. We should just anticipate that we’re going to see the virus along with flu and other common cold viruses,” Dr. Barron said.

To learn more about the upcoming respiratory virus season or to schedule a vaccine appointment, visit uchealth.org.