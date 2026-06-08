Ashley Wineland Brings Country-Rock Show to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rising country artist headlines CSU Lagoon Concert Series on June 10.

Fort Collins music fans will have a chance to experience an evening of country-rock energy when Ashley Wineland brings her Love and Heartbreak tour to Colorado State University on Wednesday, June 10.

Community Message

The performance is part of the CSU Lagoon Concert Series and will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight at Colorado State University, 900 Oval Drive in Fort Collins.

Wineland has earned a growing following for her powerful vocals, high-energy performances, and original music that blends modern country with rock influences. Her live shows are known for engaging audiences of all ages, making the concert a highlight of CSU’s summer entertainment lineup.

The Fort Collins stop is one of several performances on Wineland’s current tour and offers Northern Colorado residents an opportunity to see one of country music’s emerging artists in a unique outdoor setting.

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Add This Event to Your Calendar

Ashley Wineland – Love and Heartbreak Tour

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

6:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Colorado State University

900 Oval Drive, Fort Collins

Looking for more events across Northern Colorado? Visit the North Forty News Events Calendar at https://northfortynews.com/calendar to discover upcoming concerts, festivals, community gatherings, and family activities.

From Blaine, Publisher of North Forty News:



Summer in Northern Colorado always seems to bring a full calendar of concerts, festivals, and community events. The Daily Update helps you stay ahead of what’s happening across the region, with local news and upcoming events delivered straight to your inbox each morning.



Start your free trial of the Daily Update here. Summer in Northern Colorado always seems to bring a full calendar of concerts, festivals, and community events. The Daily Update helps you stay ahead of what’s happening across the region, with local news and upcoming events delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Attribution: Event information provided through the North Forty News Events Calendar.