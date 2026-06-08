Loveland Celebrates Walk and Bike Month With June Events

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Citywide activities encourage residents to explore trails, neighborhoods, and active transportation options throughout June

Loveland residents will have multiple opportunities to get outside and explore the community during Walk and Bike Month this June, as the City of Loveland hosts a series of events promoting walking, bicycling, and active transportation.

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The month-long celebration includes guided tours, safety workshops, community rides, and educational events designed to encourage residents of all ages to experience Loveland’s trail network, neighborhoods, and public spaces in new ways.

Activities begin June 6 with a free Cycle Wise Safety Workshop and continue throughout the month with events ranging from historical bicycle tours and nature walks to family-friendly community rides. Most events are free, while some specialty tours carry a small registration fee.

Scheduled events include:

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June 10: 4th Street Revitalization Walking Tour (free, registration required)

June 13: Bicycle Tour: Historical Churches ($5)

June 18: Walking Tour: Water Conservation and Nature Walk (free, registration required)

June 21: Loveland Loop Bike Tour ($5)

June 24: Everybody Bike Day and Everybody Bike Day Bash (free)

June 26: STAGES Rhythm Ride at Chilson ($5)

June 29: Full Moon Bike Ride ($8)

A centerpiece of the month is Everybody Bike Day on June 24. Community organizations, local businesses, and multiple City departments will host stations throughout Loveland from 6:30 to 10 a.m., encouraging residents to bike for their daily commute or recreation.

The day concludes with the Everybody Bike Day Bash from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grimm Brothers Brewing on the Forge Campus. Hosted by Pulse Fiber, the event will feature live music, refreshments, and community activities.

According to the City, Walk and Bike Month is organized annually by Loveland’s Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and Development Services departments. The initiative promotes walking and bicycling as safe, convenient, and accessible transportation options while encouraging residents to connect with the community through active travel.

More information, event schedules, and registration details are available at the City of Loveland Walk and Bike Month page.

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Source: City of Loveland