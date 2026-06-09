Generation Wild Encourages Northern Colorado Families to Get Kids Outdoors This Summer

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado Youth Outdoors camps and Generation Wild programs offer screen-free adventures for local youth

As summer begins across Northern Colorado, Generation Wild is encouraging families to swap screen time for outdoor adventures through its statewide “Take Your Brain Out” initiative.

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The program, created by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), highlights research showing that outdoor play can support children’s mental, emotional, and physical development while helping offset the effects of excessive screen time.

For families in Fort Collins and surrounding communities, one local opportunity is through Colorado Youth Outdoors, which is hosting summer camps for youth ages 10-14. Campers can learn archery, spin and fly fishing, canoeing, and other outdoor skills throughout the week before showcasing what they’ve learned during a family picnic.

Older teens ages 14-15 can participate in the Pathfinders Leadership Camp, a weeklong program focused on career exploration, leadership development, and practical life skills.

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The effort comes at a time when health experts continue raising concerns about children’s screen habits. According to Generation Wild, the average child spends more than seven hours per day on screens while spending less than 10 minutes outdoors.

“Time spent in nature is restorative for the brain, helps with emotional regulation, improves mental and physical health, reduces symptoms of ADHD, and can have benefits for sleep and memory,” said Dr. Pooja Tandon, a pediatrician and health director at Trust for Public Land.

Generation Wild partnered with Tandon and Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr. Joel Stoddard of Children’s Hospital Colorado to help educate parents about the benefits of outdoor play.

Research cited by the organization shows that spending time outside can help reduce stress, improve attention, support healthy sleep patterns, strengthen social skills, and encourage physical activity. Experts also note that outdoor family activities can strengthen relationships while creating opportunities for children to develop cooperation and communication skills.

Families looking for ideas can explore Generation Wild’s popular “100 Things To Do Before You’re 12” list, which includes activities such as camping under the stars, visiting state parks, having a picnic, and dancing in the rain.

The initiative is especially timely as Generation Wild Day approaches on June 21, the first day of summer. The annual observance was established to recognize efforts to reconnect Colorado children with nature and outdoor recreation.

Parents may also find the message resonates as Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters June 19, featuring a storyline that explores traditional toys competing with electronic devices for children’s attention.

Generation Wild’s local efforts are supported through Generation Wild Greeley, one of 15 community partnerships across Colorado designed to create outdoor opportunities and reduce barriers that prevent families from spending time outside.

Families can learn more about the initiative, find outdoor activity ideas, and access the full “100 Things To Do Before You’re 12” list at Generation Wild.

From Blaine, Publisher of North Forty News:



Summer in Northern Colorado offers endless opportunities to get outside, whether it’s a family hike, a community event, or simply an evening at a local park. Each morning, the Daily Update highlights local news, upcoming events, and stories that help you stay connected to our communities.



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https://northfortynews.com/trial Summer in Northern Colorado offers endless opportunities to get outside, whether it’s a family hike, a community event, or simply an evening at a local park. Each morning, the Daily Update highlights local news, upcoming events, and stories that help you stay connected to our communities.Start your free trial today and receive tomorrow’s Daily Update in your inbox:

Source: Generation Wild / Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO)