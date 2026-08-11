Astronomy in the Park Offers Final Stargazing Night

Rocky Mountain National Park invites families to explore the night sky with rangers, telescopes and Junior Ranger activities on Aug. 14.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park will host its final Astronomy in the Park program of the year on Friday, Aug. 14, giving visitors a chance to experience the park after sunset and explore the night sky with park staff and volunteers.

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The free, family-friendly program begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Park & Ride Parking Area on Bear Lake Road. A ranger-led presentation will start as daylight fades through sunset and twilight. Once conditions are dark enough, participants can use telescopes to view features of the night sky.

Junior Rangers of all ages can also take part in the park’s Night Explorer program, with activity books and hands-on opportunities designed to help young visitors learn more about astronomy and nighttime environments.

Park & Ride is approximately 5.2 miles from the Bear Lake Road and U.S. Highway 36 junction, with the Beaver Meadows Entrance providing the closest access.

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The astronomy program is free, although regular park entrance fees apply. Activities are scheduled to conclude at 11 p.m., but visitors may remain in the park afterward to continue viewing the night sky on their own.

Because Park & Ride sits at an elevation of 8,635 feet, temperatures can drop substantially after sunset. Organizers recommend dressing in layers and bringing water, a hat and gloves.

There is no seating at the program site, so participants may want to bring a blanket or folding chair. Visitors are also encouraged to carry a flashlight or headlamp equipped with a red-light setting to preserve night vision while moving around after dark.

Astronomy in the Park

Friday, Aug. 14, 2026

8:30–11 p.m.

Park & Ride Parking Area, Rocky Mountain National Park

Estes Park

Free program; park entrance fees apply

Source: Rocky Mountain National Park

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