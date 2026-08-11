Meridian Trust North Star Foundation Invites Community to Honor Local Heroes

Annual Flags for Heroes fundraiser supports local families and youth while celebrating everyday heroes across the region

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is inviting community members to recognize the people who make a difference through its annual Flags for Heroes fundraiser, returning Sept. 2–12 with a display honoring local heroes while raising money for community assistance programs.

Community Message

For $20, individuals can sponsor a flag in honor of someone who has made a lasting impact, including military members, veterans, first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, pastors, mentors, volunteers, friends, family members, and others deserving of recognition. Each sponsored flag includes a personalized keepsake tag featuring the hero’s name and story. This year’s tag was designed by Colorado artist Kendra Hart.

The display will be featured at Meridian Trust branch locations from Sept. 2 through Sept. 12, creating a visual tribute to the people who strengthen communities every day. Hero tags can be purchased online at northstarfoundation.com or at any Meridian Trust branch.

The fundraiser officially begins with a community celebration in partnership with the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 4 p.m. at Meridian Trust’s East Branch on East Lincolnway in Cheyenne. Community members, sponsors, and supporters are invited to attend.

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“Flags for Heroes is a special way for our community to pause and recognize the people who inspire, serve, and support us every day,” said Adele Gardner, president of the Meridian Trust North Star Foundation. “Each flag represents a personal story of gratitude, and the funds raised help us continue supporting local families and youth through meaningful programs across the communities we serve.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Foundation’s community assistance efforts, including the HEAT (Heat Energy Assistance Trust) program, which helps families with heating expenses, along with youth initiatives such as the organization’s annual college scholarship program.

Businesses can also participate through sponsorship opportunities beginning at $250. Sponsorship packages include recognition opportunities and hero tags honoring individuals while helping expand the Foundation’s charitable impact.

After the display concludes, keepsake tags will be mailed to donors or made available for pickup at the Meridian Trust branch selected during the sponsorship process.

Community members interested in honoring a hero, becoming a business sponsor, or learning more can visit northstarfoundation.com. Contributions may be tax-deductible; donors should consult a tax advisor regarding their individual circumstances.

Source: Meridian Trust North Star Foundation

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