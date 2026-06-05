Australian Folk Artist Steph Strings Coming to Fort Collins

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter brings her new album tour to Armory FoCo on June 7

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Australian singer-songwriter Steph Strings will perform at Armory FoCo in downtown Fort Collins on Sunday, June 7, offering Northern Colorado music fans a chance to experience one of contemporary folk music’s rising international talents.

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Fresh off the January release of her latest album, Feel Alive, Steph Strings has earned recognition for blending intricate fingerstyle guitar work, percussive rhythms, and organic folk textures into a sound that is both intimate and expansive. Her live performances have captivated audiences across Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe, helping establish her as a distinctive voice in the modern folk and roots scene.

Known for her authenticity and emotional storytelling, Steph’s music explores connection, self-discovery, and the shared experiences that bring people together. Her newest album continues that tradition, showcasing thoughtful songwriting paired with dynamic musicianship.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, at Armory FoCo, located at 314 E. Mountain Ave. in Fort Collins. An opening act will kick off the evening before Steph takes the stage.

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For Northern Colorado music lovers seeking an evening of heartfelt songwriting and world-class acoustic performance, this show offers a rare opportunity to see an internationally touring artist in an intimate local venue.

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