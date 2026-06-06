Weld Energy Storage Project Breaks Ground in Weld County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New battery facility aims to strengthen grid reliability as Northern Colorado transitions toward renewable energy

A major energy storage project in Weld County is moving forward, with Platte River Power Authority and NextEra Energy Resources marking the groundbreaking of the Weld Energy Storage facility.

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The new battery energy storage system will be capable of storing up to 100 megawatts of electricity and delivering that power back to the grid during periods of high demand or when renewable energy generation is limited. Officials say the project is a key step in strengthening electric reliability while supporting the region’s long-term clean energy goals.

Weld Storage groundbreaking (Photo courtesy Platte River Power Authority)

Platte River Power Authority, which provides wholesale electricity to the communities of Fort Collins, Estes Park, Longmont, and Loveland, says the facility will help balance energy supply and demand as more renewable resources are integrated into the power system.

Energy storage projects like Weld Energy Storage are designed to capture excess electricity produced during periods of high renewable generation and make it available when customers need it most. The technology can help reduce strain on the grid, improve reliability during peak usage periods, and support continued investments in wind and solar energy.

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Platte River officials thanked project partner NextEra Energy Resources and members of the utility’s team for helping advance the project.

More information about the Weld Energy Storage project is available at Platte River Power Authority’s project page.

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Attribution: Source information provided by Platte River Power Authority.