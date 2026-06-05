North Taft Avenue Reopens Following Major Utility Upgrades

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Loveland completes key water and stormwater improvements designed to strengthen infrastructure and reduce future service disruptions

LOVELAND, Colo. — A major infrastructure project along North Taft Avenue has reached a significant milestone as the City of Loveland completes critical water line upgrades and most planned stormwater improvements, reopening the corridor to normal traffic after months of construction.

Community Message

The North Taft Avenue Water and Storm Improvements Project began in December 2025 and focused on replacing aging underground infrastructure between 18th Street and 29th Street. City officials say the improvements will increase water system reliability, support future growth, and help reduce the risk of flooding and utility disruptions for residents and businesses.

According to the City of Loveland, crews completed water line upgrades ahead of schedule in March. The project replaced older 12-inch cast-iron water lines with new 16-inch, 20-inch, and 24-inch pipes designed to improve water distribution capacity and long-term service reliability.

City Water Engineering Manager John Faulkner said the project represents an important investment in Loveland’s long-term resilience.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

“By upgrading aging water lines and improving stormwater systems, we are enhancing service reliability and helping reduce the risk of future disruptions,” Faulkner said.

The stormwater portion of the project included replacing aging drainage pipes and constructing new outlets into Lake Loveland. Officials say the upgrades will improve drainage, reduce flood risk during heavy rainfall events, and help protect water quality in the lake.

Some stormwater work remains unfinished due to higher-than-normal water levels along the west shoreline of Lake Loveland. City crews plan to monitor lake levels and complete the remaining improvements this winter, if conditions allow safe access for construction.

The final phase is expected to take approximately one month and will include shoreline stabilization, erosion control measures, and the replacement of large shoreline rocks.

As part of the overall project, crews recently completed curb and gutter repairs, new asphalt paving, and roadway striping along North Taft Avenue between 18th and 29th streets.

Residents can learn more about the project at https://letstalkloveland.org/taft-ave-water-storm-improvements or contact the project team at 970-783-7188.

Staying informed about local infrastructure projects, transportation updates, and community developments helps Northern Colorado residents understand how changes today shape the region’s future. North Forty News brings those local stories together every day as part of the community conversation.

Attribution: Information provided by the City of Loveland.