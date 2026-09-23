Autumn Gold Festival Continues Sunday In Estes Park

Sunday Gathering Offers Another Reason For A Fall Trip To Estes Park

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

ESTES PARK — Fall is settling into Northern Colorado, and Sunday offers another reason to head toward the mountains with the Autumn Gold Festival in Estes Park.

The festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Estes Park Events Complex, giving residents and visitors an afternoon event during one of the most anticipated times of year in the mountain community.

The timing makes the festival an easy addition to a Sunday trip to Estes Park as September draws to a close and the region transitions into the heart of the fall season.

The North Forty News community calendar lists the event as “Autumn Gold Festival — Permit Pending.” Visitors should check the event organizer’s calendar for the latest information before traveling.

Event Details

What: Autumn Gold Festival

When: Sunday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Estes Park Events Complex, Estes Park

More Info: https://eventsinestes.com/calendar/

Calendar: Sunday, September 27 | Estes Park Events Complex, Estes Park