Autumn Leaves Inspire Sunday Workshop

Fort Collins class invites participants to create a handmade wool scarf for fall

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Fall colors will become wearable art Sunday when The Gardens on Spring Creek hosts a hands-on wool felting workshop inspired by autumn leaves.

The Wool Felting Workshop — Autumn Leaves Scarf is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, at The Gardens on Spring Creek in Fort Collins. The workshop runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the North Forty News community calendar.

Participants will create a warm, fall-inspired scarf using wool felting techniques. No previous felting experience is necessary, making the class accessible to newcomers interested in learning the craft. The Gardens lists the workshop among its adult arts and crafts and urban homesteading programs.

The workshop offers a seasonal way to spend a Sunday as Northern Colorado moves into autumn, combining a hands-on creative project with inspiration from the landscape’s changing colors.

The Gardens on Spring Creek is located at 2145 Centre Ave. in Fort Collins.

Event Details

What: Wool Felting Workshop — Autumn Leaves Scarf

When: Sunday, Sept. 27, 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Where: The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave., Fort Collins

More Info: The Gardens on Spring Creek

Calendar: Find more events happening across Northern Colorado at NorthFortyNews.com/calendar.