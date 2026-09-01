Beauty of Blackness Fine Art Show Returns to Fort Collins

Four-day Old Town event features Black American fine art, artist engagement, workshops and Vintage Glam Fashion Showcase

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Beauty of Blackness Fine Art Show returns to downtown Fort Collins Sept. 3–6 for its seventh annual celebration, bringing Black American artists, collectors, art buyers and the community together for four days of original fine art, conversation, creativity and cultural connection.

Held at Opera Galleria, 123 N. College Ave., in historic Old Town Fort Collins, the annual show gives visitors an opportunity to experience original artwork, meet the artists behind it and purchase work directly from them.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Creating Space for Black American Artists

Founded and curated by Fort Collins multidisciplinary artist Louise Cutler, the Beauty of Blackness Fine Art Show was created to expand opportunities for Black American artists to exhibit and sell their work while building meaningful connections with collectors and new audiences.

Now in its seventh year, the show has developed into an annual Labor Day weekend destination where fine art, culture and community come together in the heart of Fort Collins.

“We’ve watched this event grow over the past seven years, and this year we’re continuing to build something that is both culturally meaningful and economically valuable to our artists,” Cutler said.

“We want people to come into the space and experience the art, but also to meet the artists and understand that this is an opportunity to collect original artwork and support artists directly.”

More Than an Art Exhibition

Unlike a traditional gallery experience, the Beauty of Blackness Fine Art Show gives visitors opportunities to engage directly with participating artists throughout the weekend.

Guests can view original paintings, sculpture and mixed-media works, learn about the artists and their creative processes, and purchase original artwork for their homes, businesses or collections.

The 2026 featured artist is Adderley Grant Lord, whose work will be prominently featured during the show.

The four-day experience also includes artist conversations, creative workshops and special events designed to give visitors multiple ways to experience the art and meet the people behind it.

Among this year’s highlights is the Vintage Glam Fashion Showcase, bringing fashion into the weekend’s celebration of art, creativity and personal expression.

Art, Culture and Community in Old Town

Taking place over Labor Day weekend, the Beauty of Blackness Fine Art Show brings artists and visitors into the heart of downtown Fort Collins.

Beyond providing visibility for participating artists, the event encourages visitors to explore Old Town and its surrounding restaurants, shops, hotels and businesses while attending the show.

The 2026 Beauty of Blackness Fine Art Show is supported by community partners including the City of Fort Collins, Downtown Development Authority and NOCO Discover Magazine.

Event Details

What: 7th Annual Beauty of Blackness Fine Art Show

When: Sept. 3–6, 2026

Where: Opera Galleria, 123 N. College Ave., Fort Collins

Featured Artist: Adderley Grant Lord

Founder and Curator: Louise Cutler

Special Event: Vintage Glam Fashion Showcase

Admission: Free and open to the public

Additional programming, event times and information are available at TBOBFAS.COM.

Source: Beauty of Blackness Fine Art Show