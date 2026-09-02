Curator’s Talk Highlights Art in Fort Collins

Louise Cutler leads Friday afternoon program at Opera Galleria

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Northern Colorado art lovers can spend Friday afternoon exploring art through a curator’s perspective when A Curator’s Talk with Louise Cutler comes to Opera Galleria on Sept. 4.

The program is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. at Opera Galleria in downtown Fort Collins, according to the regional event calendar provided to North Forty News.

Cutler’s appearance offers visitors an opportunity to engage with art through conversation rather than simply viewing works on display. A curator’s talk can provide additional context about artistic choices, themes and the ideas behind an exhibition while giving audiences another way to connect with the work.

The event also provides an early-evening option for visitors heading downtown on the first Friday of September.

A Curator’s Talk with Louise Cutler takes place Friday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Opera Galleria in Fort Collins.

Source: Event listing provided through the North Forty News regional calendar.