Greeley Garage Fire Under Investigation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Firefighters quickly contained a residential blaze on 61st Avenue with no reported injuries

A residential garage fire in west Greeley prompted a rapid response from the Greeley Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon, with firefighters successfully containing the blaze and preventing injuries.

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Just before 4 p.m., crews responded to a reported structure fire in the 1500 block of 61st Avenue. Upon arrival, Truck 107 confirmed an active fire inside the garage of a single-family home.

Garage Fire in the 500 block of 61st Avenue, Greeley (Photo courtesy Greeley Fire Department)

Firefighters quickly gained access to the garage and began suppression efforts. Additional Greeley Fire Department units arrived to assist, conducting a comprehensive search of the residence and ventilating the structure to remove smoke and heat.

No civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident.

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Garage Fire in the 500 block of 61st Avenue, Greeley (Photo courtesy Greeley Fire Department)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Residential fires can spread rapidly, making early detection and quick reporting critical for protecting lives and property. Greeley residents are encouraged to ensure smoke alarms are functioning properly and to review fire safety plans with family members.

For more information about fire prevention and safety, visit the Greeley Fire Department.

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Source: Greeley Fire Department