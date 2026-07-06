Best Family-Friendly Hikes in Northern Colorado

Living in Northern Colorado means having incredible natural beauty right on our doorstep. For parents, sharing that beauty with our kids is a top priority. But let’s be honest, the idea of a long, strenuous hike with little ones can feel more daunting than relaxing. Finding a trail that’s engaging for you but manageable for short legs is the key to a successful family outing. This guide is for every NoCo parent looking to trade screen time for trail time, with a roundup of fantastic, kid-approved hikes in our area.

What Makes a Trail ‘Family-Friendly’?

A great family-friendly trail isn’t just about being short. It’s about the experience. These trails typically have gentle inclines, well-maintained paths, and plenty of interesting sights—like streams, wildlife, or cool rock formations—to keep kids engaged. Safety is another big factor, with clear markings and minimal hazards. Bonus points go to trails with easy-to-access parking and nearby restrooms, because every parent knows how important those are.

Community Message

Our Favorite Kid-Approved Trails in NoCo

Ready to hit the trail? Northern Colorado is packed with options that are perfect for families. Instead of endless searching, start with these tried-and-true spots that local parents love. They offer the right mix of adventure and accessibility.

The Poudre River Trail

Stretching from Fort Collins to Greeley, the Poudre River Trail is a local treasure. Its best feature for families is that it’s mostly paved and relatively flat, making it one of the top stroller-friendly trails around. You don’t have to do the whole thing; just pick a section, park, and enjoy a beautiful walk along the river. It’s perfect for a relaxed afternoon stroll where kids can safely explore.

Horsetooth Falls Trail

For a bit more of a classic hiking feel, the Horsetooth Falls Trail just west of Fort Collins is a fantastic choice. It’s a popular 2.2-mile round-trip hike with a rewarding waterfall at the end (seasonal, of course). The path is wide and the elevation gain is gradual, making it manageable for most kids. It’s a great way to introduce them to the fun of reaching a destination.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Bobcat Ridge Natural Area

Located just south of Loveland, Bobcat Ridge offers the stunning scenery of the foothills without an overly challenging climb. The 1.6-mile Valley Loop Trail is a gentle, pleasant walk that’s ideal for families. Kids will love the historic cabin and open spaces, and you’ll love the panoramic views. It’s a perfect spot to let them burn off some energy.

Gearing Up for a Smooth Family Adventure

A little preparation goes a long way in making a family hike enjoyable for everyone. The basics are non-negotiable: pack more water and snacks than you think you’ll need, apply sunscreen generously, and make sure everyone has comfortable shoes. Thinking ahead prevents most common trail meltdowns.

Beyond the basics, consider how you’ll transport your youngest adventurers. For paved paths or getting from a distant parking spot to the trailhead, a lightweight and easily maneuverable stroller is a lifesaver. A great option like the Joolz Aer2 folds up quickly, making it easy to stash in the car and deploy whenever tired legs need a break.

Sometimes your adventure extends beyond the trail, perhaps to a local brewery or farmers market afterward. For these moments, having an ultra-compact buggy on hand is incredibly useful. The clever design of the Joolz Dot makes it ideal for navigating busier spaces and storing away without taking up much room, ensuring you’re ready for anything the day throws at you.

Pro Tips for Hiking with Young Children

Having the right gear helps, but so does having the right mindset. Hiking with kids is less about distance and more about the experience. Here are a few tips to keep things positive and fun for the whole family:

Let them lead the way. Allowing kids to set the pace (even if it’s slow) and stop to inspect every interesting bug or leaf empowers them and keeps them engaged.

Allowing kids to set the pace (even if it’s slow) and stop to inspect every interesting bug or leaf empowers them and keeps them engaged. Pack special “trail treats.” Bring along a favorite snack that they only get to enjoy on hikes. It’s a simple but effective motivator.

Bring along a favorite snack that they only get to enjoy on hikes. It’s a simple but effective motivator. Create a scavenger hunt. Give them a short list of things to find, like a feather, a pinecone, a yellow flower, or a smooth rock. It turns the walk into a game.

Give them a short list of things to find, like a feather, a pinecone, a yellow flower, or a smooth rock. It turns the walk into a game. Time it right. Plan your hike around naps and mealtimes. A well-rested and well-fed kid is a much happier hiker.

Plan your hike around naps and mealtimes. A well-rested and well-fed kid is a much happier hiker. Know your limits. It’s perfectly okay to turn back before you reach the “end.” The real goal is to have a good time together, not to conquer the mountain.

Explore Your Northern Colorado Backyard

Getting your family outdoors in Northern Colorado is one of the best parts of living here. With a bit of planning and the right attitude, you can create wonderful memories on the trail. So pack your bags, grab the kids, and start exploring the incredible natural playgrounds we have all around us. What are your favorite family-friendly spots? Share them in the comments below!