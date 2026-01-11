Big Shrimp Brings High-Energy Jam Rock to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rising funk, jam, and progressive rock act takes the downtown stage Sunday night

Big Shrimp brings its high-energy live show to Fort Collins on Sunday, January 11, at 8 p.m., performing at The Atrium at The Alley Cat. The Connecticut-based quartet has quickly gained attention for its tight musicianship, groove-driven songwriting, and a growing catalog of original material built for the stage.

Formed in 2024, Big Shrimp blends funk, jam, and progressive rock into an energetic sound that balances technical skill with an accessible, crowd-first feel. Members of the band have appeared at major festivals and shared stages with nationally recognized jam scene artists, while their songs have landed on Spotify’s “Modern Jam Band” editorial playlist.

The Fort Collins show is part of the band’s continued tour as they prepare new studio material and expand their national footprint. Advance tickets are available online, and fans are encouraged to buy early.

Tickets: https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLX7ZF6B4GNQ4/checkout/MGQFXBGVSXUOSTACE73IT2KP

Event Details

What: Big Shrimp

When: Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Atrium At The Alley Cat, 120 1/2 W Laurel St, Fort Collins

Genres: Funk Rock, Jam Rock, Progressive Rock

Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.