Windsor High Cheer Repeats as State Champions

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WHS team defends 2024 title with December victory at Denver Coliseum

The Windsor High School cheer team is once again bringing home a state championship, securing a second consecutive title and reinforcing Windsor’s reputation for athletic excellence.

For the second consecutive year, the Wizards were crowned State Champions after successfully defending their 2024 title on December 12, 2025, at the Denver Coliseum. The back-to-back win highlights the team’s consistency, preparation, and ability to perform under pressure on one of Colorado’s biggest competitive stages.

Emotion pours out as Windsor High School cheerleaders embrace following their championship performance, capturing the culmination of months of discipline, teamwork, and determination. (Photo courtesy Windsor High)

Head Coach Samantha Murray credited the championship to the team’s discipline and commitment throughout the season. “What we see is every hard practice and every moment the team chose discipline over comfort,” Murray said. “They committed, they grew, and they proved they are worthy of this title.”

Although 15 athletes took the mat for the high-pressure routine, Murray emphasized that all 20 team members played a critical role in the season’s success. She also pointed to the leadership of the team’s seven seniors, noting they guided the program with “confidence, grace, and passion.”

Windsor High School cheerleaders, coaches, and supporters gather on the competition floor after securing a second consecutive state title, marking another milestone for the Wizards program. (Photo courtesy Windsor High)

Following a brief, well-earned break, the state champion cheerleaders will return to the sidelines to support the Windsor High School basketball teams for the remainder of the winter season, continuing their role as ambassadors for the school and the Windsor community.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Source: Weld RE-4 School District